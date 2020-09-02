Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

After the uncertainty of this week, it’s a bonus that today you are focused and ready to work. Yes, you want to get stuff done and you want to accomplish things. You are motivated and will happily do routine work that requires attention to detail.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is good day to make long-range plans about the care and education of kids. Some of you will make long-range plans for vacations or something to do with amateur or professional sports. Romance with someone older might be in the picture.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for serious family discussions, especially about how to tackle home repairs or fix problems within the family. Input from someone older and more experienced in the family will be a good thing. Always respect your elders. (This isn’t their first rodeo.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your powers of concentration are excellent, which is why you will do work that requires great attention to detail. You won’t overlook anything. Whatever you do will be done very carefully and thoroughly. (I’m impressed.) You get a gold star!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will take a serious, practical approach to financial issues and anything to do with money. If shopping, you will want to buy practical, long-lasting items. You also want to organize your paperwork so that you know what’s happening. You won’t overlook anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a day for serious thinking and substantial concerns. You’re not interested in games and trivial amusements because you want to get important things done. “First things first.” Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced because they might help you today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for research or delving into matters so that you can find answers to old problems. You’re not interested in abstract ideas. You want practical solutions and you’re willing to dig for them. Because of your focus and endurance, you’ll be like a dog with a bone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Listen to the advice of anyone who is more experienced or older because you will benefit from this today. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? Seek out their counsel and advice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a solid day for an important discussion with a parent, boss, teacher or someone in a position of authority because everyone is concerned with practical matters today. They’ll be impressed with your efforts to organize yourself. Furthermore, your critical faculty is sharp — you don’t miss a thing!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It will be easy for you to study today. Likewise, you have the mental mind state to plow through forms and daunting paperwork related to medicine or the law. Oh yes, you will pay attention to detail! (How commendable.) This is a good day to make future plans for travel and further education.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You can clear up a lot of loose ends regarding inheritances, shared property, insurance issues and anything that you might own jointly with someone else. The reason you will make great progress is your mind is focused and you want practical results. It’s that simple.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with partners and close friends will deal with serious and important concerns today. You might look at how to share expenses or something to do with the division of labor. If someone offers to help you, accept their assistance!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Charlie Sheen (1965) shares your birthday. You have excellent people skills. You are also well organized and self-disciplined. This year you will learn something that sets you in a new direction, which could be crucial for your success next year. It’s a time of learning and perhaps teaching as well. Explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that helps you get a better understanding of who you are. Invest in your future self.