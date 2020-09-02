William Petersen, Carrie Coon, John Michael Hill set for ‘Steppenwolf NOW’ streaming series

Steppenwolf Theatre on Wednesday announced the postponement of the much-anticipated December world premiere of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” (based on the 2005 George Clooney-Grant Heslov feature film) to a future season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there will be theater aplenty from Steppenwolf to enjoy this fall and winter courtesy of the new Steppenwolf NOW virtual series of works tailored and filmed on stage specifically for online viewing, featuring commissioned and existing works and starring ensemble members William Petersen, Carrie Coon, Jon Michael Hill, Sandra Marquez and more.

The streamed series will debut in November (all dates will be announced soon) with James Ijames’ “What is Left, Burns,” directed by Whitney White and starring John Michael Hill (“Elementary”) and K. Todd Freeman (“God Friended Me”). The production will be followed in December with “Wally World,” written by Isaac Gomez and co-directed by Gomez and Lili-Anne Brown and featuring Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez, Karen Rodriguez and Sydney Charles.

January’s stream will feature “Red Folder,” by Rajiv Joseph and starring Carrie Coon (“Fargo,” “The Sinner”). It will be followed in February by Vivian J. O. Barnes’ “Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!” and in April by “Where We Stand,” the one-woman show written by and starring Donnetta Lavinia Grays, directed by Tamilla Woodard.

The virtual series will conclude in June 2021 with Sam Shepard’s “Ages of the Moon,” directed by Ian Barford and starring William Petersen (“CSI”) and Randall Arney.

Steppenwolf NOW is free to all current Steppenwolf Classic Members, Black Card or RED card members. Membership for the entire virtual series will go on sale to the general public in mid-September.

For complete series and ticket details, visit steppenwolf.org/now.