William Petersen, Carrie Coon, John Michael Hill set for ‘Steppenwolf NOW’ streaming series

The streamed series will debut in November with James Ijames’ “What is Left, Burns” directed by Whitney White and starring John Michael Hill and K. Todd Freeman.

By Miriam Di Nunzio Updated
Artist’s renderings of the new Steppenwolf Theatre campus on Halsted, featuring the new building adjacent to the old. New 50,000-square-foot building features a 400-seat in-the-round theater. Virtual programming will replace live productions at the theater for the foreseeable future.
An artist’s rendering of the new Steppenwolf Theatre campus on Halsted shows a new 50,000-square-foot building (slated to open summer 2021) adjacent to the current venue. Virtual programming will replace live productions from the theater company for the foreseeable future.
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

Steppenwolf Theatre on Wednesday announced the postponement of the much-anticipated December world premiere of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” (based on the 2005 George Clooney-Grant Heslov feature film) to a future season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there will be theater aplenty from Steppenwolf to enjoy this fall and winter courtesy of the new Steppenwolf NOW virtual series of works tailored and filmed on stage specifically for online viewing, featuring commissioned and existing works and starring ensemble members William Petersen, Carrie Coon, Jon Michael Hill, Sandra Marquez and more.

The works of playwrights James Ijames (from left), Isaac Gómez, ensemble member Rajiv Joseph, Vivian J.O. Barnes, Donnetta Lavinia Grays and Sam Shepard will be featured in the virtual SteppenwolfNOW theater series.
Courtesy Steppenwolf Theatre

The streamed series will debut in November (all dates will be announced soon) with James Ijames’ “What is Left, Burns,” directed by Whitney White and starring John Michael Hill (“Elementary”) and K. Todd Freeman (“God Friended Me”). The production will be followed in December with “Wally World,” written by Isaac Gomez and co-directed by Gomez and Lili-Anne Brown and featuring Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez, Karen Rodriguez and Sydney Charles.

January’s stream will feature “Red Folder,” by Rajiv Joseph and starring Carrie Coon (“Fargo,” “The Sinner”). It will be followed in February by Vivian J. O. Barnes’ “Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!” and in April by “Where We Stand,” the one-woman show written by and starring Donnetta Lavinia Grays, directed by Tamilla Woodard.

The virtual series will conclude in June 2021 with Sam Shepard’s “Ages of the Moon,” directed by Ian Barford and starring William Petersen (“CSI”) and Randall Arney.

Steppenwolf NOW is free to all current Steppenwolf Classic Members, Black Card or RED card members. Membership for the entire virtual series will go on sale to the general public in mid-September.

For complete series and ticket details, visit steppenwolf.org/now.

