Man shot by Cook County sheriff’s police on SW Side

The shooting happened after a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

By Sam Kelly and Emmanuel Camarillo
Chicago police and Cook County sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene where a person was shot by a County County sheriff’s deputy in the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot by Cook County sheriff’s police Wednesday near LeClaire Courts on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened after a traffic stop about 7:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The man was struck twice and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, the sheriff’s office said. No officers were injured.

Maurice Foster said he was at a park with his youngest son when he got a call from his daughter saying his firstborn, 27-year-old Durel Foster, had been shot.

Officers on the scene were tight-lipped about the details, Maurice Foster said, but Durel’s friends, who were with Durel before the shooting, told him that his son was being “harassed” by a sheriff’s officer who recognized him at a nearby car wash.

That officer followed Durel Foster home from the car wash near 47th Street and Central Avenue, Maurice Foster said. When Durel Foster declined to stop his car for the officer and got out by his grandmother’s house in the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue, the officer shot him.

Maurice Foster said his son was unarmed at the time of the shooting. He said his son is “an excellent basketball player, he’s smart, he’s intelligent, he’s respectful, and he’s good to his family.”

“Police stopped him because of the way he looked, he’s a young Black man, he had nice jewelry on, nice clothes,” Maurice Foster said. “They didn’t even tell me when they put him in the ambulance, he was already shot twice and tased, he had the handcuffs on ... and they put him in the ambulance for 10 minutes.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to the allegations.

Chicago police are handling the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

