 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Fire and FC Cincinnati play to a scoreless draw

The Fire’s Ignacio Aliseda had an apparent goal waved off midway through the second half.

By Associated Press
Fabian Herbers
Forward Fabian Herbers heads the ball towards goal in a crowded six-yard box at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Chicago Fire FC

CINCINNATI — Bobby Shuttleworth made three saves and the Fire played FC Cincinnati to a 0-0 draw Wednesday night.

Fire midfielder Ignacio Aliseda had an apparent goal waved off midway through the second half because of a handball on Boris Sekulic.

FC Cincinnati (2-4-3), which lost to the Fire (2-5-2) 3-0 on Aug. 25, is winless in its last four games with three scoreless draws.

Shuttleworth deflected Maikel van der Werff’s header in the first minute of the first half, then dove to his left to stop Adrien Regattin’s shot from distance in the 28th.

The teams played to a scoreless tie in the only other meeting at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium last September.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

CFD paramedic grazed while working on patient at Stroger Hospital; 1 killed, 1 wounded on Near West Side: police

The shootings occurred about a mile apart and over the span of about 10 minutes, Chicago police said.

By Mohammad Samra

Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Teen girl fatally shot in West Elsdon

About 8:30 p.m., she was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue, when someone approached and fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman, 14-year-old boy wounded in Washington Park shooting

The 39-year-old woman and the boy were exiting the expressway in the 100 block of East 59th Street when someone inside a dark-colored Audi fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment on line from Chicago to Seattle

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. Saturday near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement.

By Associated Press

Flat White Sox blanked by Indians

The White Sox say they’re trying to maintain an edge heading into the postseason, but they weren’t that convincing in a loss to the Indians on Saturday.

By Daryl Van Schouwen