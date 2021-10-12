2 charged in shootout with off-duty police officer in Harvey

Two men are accused of sparking a shootout with an off-duty police officer in south suburban Harvey over the weekend.

Johnathan Andrews Jr., 25, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and violating parole, Harvey Police said in a statement. Jonheym Andrews, 19, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The officer was in uniform driving to work about 6 p.m. Saturday near 154th and Wood streets when he saw a Ford Fusion being driven erratically, police said.

Someone inside the Ford started shooting at him in traffic, and the officer returned fire, police said.

The Ford then ran a red light and struck an SUV, police said. The officer’s 2020 Honda had numerous bullet holes in its windshield but the officer was not injured.

Johnathan Andrews and Jonheym Andrews were identified as the suspects and were later arrested after initially fleeing the scene of the shooting, police said.