A woman stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance from a Humboldt Park hospital Tuesday night and struck a bicyclist and a car.

The woman, 33, drove the ambulance from Humboldt Park Health in the 1000 block of North California Avenue around 7:25 p.m., police said. She was arrested after striking a bicyclist and a car in the 2200 block of West Division Street.

The bicyclist went to St. Mary Hospital with minor injuries, police said.