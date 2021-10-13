Man charged with being one of the gunmen who opened fire outside Wicker Park club, killing one person, wounding four others

A West Side man has been charged with being one of the gunmen who opened fire outside a Wicker Park nightclub over the weekend, killing one person and wounding four others.

Teanius Sykes, 35, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Chicago police.

Three bursts of shots were fired in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at Stroger Hospital. Another man, 30, was shot in his left leg, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, a 25-year-old woman was shot in the back, and another 25-year-old woman was hit in the left leg, police said.

Police said Sykes was “identified as one of the offenders” who opened fire on the block. No other information was released.