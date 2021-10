A man was killed in a hit and run Sunday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 59-year-old was crossing the street about 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue when he was run over by a dark SUV, Chicago police said.

He man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The driver of the SUV didn’t stop and left the scene, according to police.

Major Accidents unit is investigating.