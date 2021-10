A 17-year-old boy died after he was shot Saturday evening in a Rosemoor home on the Far South Side.

Martinus M. King was shot by someone in a basement around 6:10 p.m. in the 100 block of East 107th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck multiple times and transported to Christ Medical in Oak Lawn, where he died less than an hour later, authorities said.

Police reported no arrest.