Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you welcome a chance to cocoon at home and hide from the everyday busyness of the world around you. You need to catch your breath and get grounded. A conversation with a female relative could be significant.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a restless day for you, which is why you need to get out and talk to others. You want to inform people and enlighten them by sharing your ideas and opinions. Short trips will appeal. Expect to be in touch with relatives, siblings and neighbors.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

“Show me the money!” Today your mind is on money and possessions. You feel possessive about something that you own and don’t want to lend it to anyone. (“My precious!”) If shopping, you are more likely to make “emotional” purchases instead of practical ones. Be aware of this. (Save your receipts - and the box.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which happens for two days every month. When this occurs, you have a heightened emotional response to everything around you. However, the good news is that when the moon is in your sign, your luck improves! (It’s as if the universe owes you a favor.) Yay!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You want to keep things low-key because you’re happy to work alone or behind the scenes. You might be more involved than usual with a parent and family issues. One thing is certain: despite your desire to be quiet, you’re very persuasive!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to discuss your hopes and dreams for the future with someone, perhaps a female companion. The reason for this is that someone else’s feedback will help you. You might see ways to expand your goals or tweak them? Who knows?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some people are discussing personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) This could relate to financial issues. It might also relate to something you recently have said, because with Mercury in your sign now, you’re chatty!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you want to do something different. You want to shake things up a bit because you’re hungry for adventure. Ideally, it’s a good day to travel. If you can’t travel, talk to people from different backgrounds and learn something new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do not ignore financial matters related to inheritances, taxes, shared property and insurance because these issues are highlighted for your sign today. Tidy up loose details. Check bank accounts. Assume nothing and know what is happening. When to comes to money, information is power.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which happens for two days every month. When this occurs, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which is not a big deal. It simply requires patience and a little friendly cooperation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You continue to look great in the eyes of others because the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. Meanwhile, today the moon urges you to get better organized at work and at home. You might also see ways to improve your health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day to play and schmooze! Accept all invitations for social outings, luncheons, dinners and fun times with others. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with kids. Let your hair down and enjoy!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Inbar Lavi (1986) shares your birthday. You are practical, sensible and intelligent. You are also knowledgeable and modern-thinking. People know they can rely on you. This year your focus on service to others and family will be strong. In addition, you will also serve yourself in some capacity, possibly even doing makeover for yourself this year. You want to make changes for the better!