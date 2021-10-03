Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Moon Alert

After 4 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will enjoy schmoozing with others, especially partners and close friends because everyone is upbeat and enthusiastic. You might be introduced to someone who expands your world, because this person is well-traveled or more experienced. Good day to sign contracts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Work-related travel is likely for some of you. No matter what you do, you will function well with groups and be happy to enjoy the company of others. This is an excellent day for business and commerce. You might also improve your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Accept invitations to party and enjoy social outings! Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. This might also be a good day to explore opportunities regarding financial speculation. It’s the perfect day to travel on a vacation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because family discussions will be positive, this is a good day to make plans about the family or anything to do with your home, especially if it includes renovations or expanding your home. This is also a good day for real estate discussions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day for a short trip. It’s also a wonderful day to schmooze because you will enjoy meeting different people and seeing new places. You’re eager to learn new information because you see that unusual ideas broaden your world. Plato said, “Knowledge is a function of being.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Business and commerce are favored today, which is why this is an excellent money day for you. You might see better ways to make money or to how to make money on the side. Likewise, you might be spending money “big” today. In fact, all your ideas are big and optimistic!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day for making plans for the future. You have big ambitions and are willing to entertain big ideas because you think all things are possible — and they are. As Richard Bach said, “Argue for your limitations and they’re yours.” (Truer words were never spoken.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Quiet, behind-the-scenes ideas are percolating in a big way! If you have to sell these ideas to someone, people will listen because Venus is in your sign and that makes you friendly and attractive to everyone. (Incidentally, this is a great day to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will enjoy gatherings with others — meetings, classes or conventions. You want to learn new things and you want to spread your own ideas as well. Some of what you hear fascinates you today! That’s why everyone sounds interesting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will impress bosses, parents and important people today because your positive frame of mind and your confidence are admirable. You look like a winner and they are impressed. (It works every time.) They are also interested in your big ideas and ambitious plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fabulous day to travel, or study, or both, because you want to do anything that will expand your horizons and enrich your world. You will love to meet people from other cultures who can teach you new things. It’s an excellent day for business as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial transactions will go very well today, which means that now is the time to sign contracts and discuss shared property, taxes, estates, wills and inheritances. Whatever happens, you will come out looking good! (Laughing all the way to the bank.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Tessa Thompson (1983) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, lighthearted and friendly. (You know how to make your point.) You crave the stability of a loving home and a supportive relationship; nevertheless, you can be impulsive in love. This year is your final year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are taking an inventory and give yourself a report card. It’s time to wrap some things up.