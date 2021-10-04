 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Old friends and ex-partners might be back in your world in some fashion. You might encounter them in person. You might hear from them online or by phone. News about them might reach you. You might even dream about them.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient with the silly errors and mistakes that are occurring at work. They do create delays and frustration, but for the most part, they are minor. Meanwhile, this same energy that creates problems and mixed-up communications can be used to finish old business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Old flames are back in your world, personally, or in your thoughts, or your dreams. Meanwhile, parents might feel that they’re dealing with old issues once again with their kids. This could be the opportunity to deal with something in a skillful way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Many of you are in touch with relatives and family friends you haven’t seen for a while. The important thing to know right now is that this is an excellent time to wrap up old business related to family and your private life. This could be about a family business. More likely, it’s about home projects.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Transportation delays and mixed-up communications are hard to avoid right now. Slow down and be careful in all your work to avoid errors. The good news is this same influence will help you research, study the past or history, or finish projects that are already begun. Use it!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ruler is Mercury and right now, it is retrograde. Although this can create financial delays and make checks in the mail late, it can also help you to review and finish financial projects or projects related to your possessions. Keep painting!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Lots of planetary energy taking place in your sign now because the sun, Mars and Mercury retrograde are all in Libra. Despite misplaced items, missed appointments, confused communications and delays in transportation, you can finish old business now!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent time to do research of any kind because Mercury retrograde will help you search the past and find solutions to problems and answers to old questions. Something hidden might be going on behind the scenes. If so, you will find out. (Oh yeah.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s fascinating running into old friends and hearing from people you haven’t heard from in a while. You might meet old faces in person, or online or by phone — or even in your dreams. This is an excellent time to wrap up projects with a group because things will all come together now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There’s no question that many of you are bumping into bosses from the past or hearing from parents you haven’t seen for a while. This can produce some thought-provoking situations. This could be an opportunity for you to have closure about something. It also gives you a chance to say your version.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although travel plans might be delayed or canceled — and likewise, plans related to further education might be stalled in the water or suffer from glitches and misunderstandings — you can use this same energy to finish an old paper, a manuscript or wrap up an important study.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good time to finish business related to debt, banking, loans, mortgages and any involvement that you have with shared property or the wealth of someone else. You might also wrap up details about inheritances or wills.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Susan Sarandon (1946) shares your birthday. You have a sharp mind and strong opinions. You are warm, friendly and enthusiastic. You are naturally spontaneous with a zest for life. This year is the beginning of a fresh new cycle for you, which means you will encounter new things, new adventures and major changes. It’s a fast-paced year. Think about your goals and be ready to act.

