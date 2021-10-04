 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk rocketing into space next week

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

By Associated Press
Marcia Dunn
In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.
In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

Also flying with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company; the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research; and a Blue Origin employee. The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Key agent pleads guilty to role in gambling ring

Justin Hines has been described by the feds as one of the largest agents for the massive, international gambling ring once run by Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice.

By Jon Seidel

Man killed in police shooting in Gresham

The shooting occurred at 78th and Carpenter streets.

By David Struett

3 killed, 42 wounded in Chicago shootings over weekend

A 17-year-old boy was one of the homicide victims. Four other teens were injured.

By Sun-Times Wire

17-year-old dies after Rosemoor shooting

The teen was shot by someone in a basement in the 100 block of East 107th Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Why coffee could cost you more at groceries, cafes

After hovering for years near $1 per pound, coffee futures — the price large-volume buyers agree to pay for coffee upon delivery months down the road — doubled in late July, reaching heights not seen since 2014.

By Associated Press

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge hits Chicago on Tuesday to promote President Biden housing agenda

Fudge will visit affordable housing apartments serving Chicago’s Black and Latino communities on the Far South Side and Pilsen.

By Lynn Sweet