Person critically injured, 4 officers hurt in Lincoln Park kitchen fire

Five people, including four police officers, were hospitalized following a kitchen fire in a Lincoln Park building Monday evening.

A fire, caused by a “pot of meat” broke out in an apartment unit in the 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

One adult was found on the ground near the building and may have jumped from the unit, fire officials said. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Four responding officers suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation and were transported to the same hospital for evaluation, fire officials said.

No other residents were displaced in the fire which was contained to one unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.