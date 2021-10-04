 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Person critically injured, 4 officers hurt in Lincoln Park kitchen fire

One adult was found on the ground near the building and may have jumped from the unit, fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Five people, including four police officers, were injured following a fire Oct. 4, 2021, in Lincoln Park.
Five people, including four police officers, were injured following a fire Oct. 4, 2021, in Lincoln Park.
Sun-Times file photo

Five people, including four police officers, were hospitalized following a kitchen fire in a Lincoln Park building Monday evening.

A fire, caused by a “pot of meat” broke out in an apartment unit in the 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

One adult was found on the ground near the building and may have jumped from the unit, fire officials said. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Four responding officers suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation and were transported to the same hospital for evaluation, fire officials said.

No other residents were displaced in the fire which was contained to one unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In News

The Latest

A Wild West shootout terrorizes Austin in broad daylight and not a single suspect is charged?

Aldermen are furious. And well they should be. One person was killed. Two were wounded. More than 70 shell casings were found.

By CST Editorial Board

Americans favor Biden’s spending plans, even if GOP is rooting for failure

What Republicans label as "socialist" would simply provide American families with the kind of basic shared security that is enjoyed by families in industrial nations across the world.

By Jesse Jackson

Hedging his bets? Illinois’ richest person compares Chicago to Afghanistan, hints of moving firm’s headquarters 

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin said he personally saw "25 bullet shots in the glass window of the retail space" in the building he lives in, adding that someone "tried to carjack the security detail" that sits outside his house.

By Manny Ramos

Bears notes: Darnell Mooney leading the way at WR, heading toward breakout season

Plus, a look at the tight ends’ minimal production in the passing game and a penalty to which Matt Nagy believes he overreacted.

By Jason Lieser

Former Northwestern professor’s boyfriend was stabbed nearly 80 times: Cook County medical examiner

Trenton Cornell-Duranleau had a pierced spleen, stomach and lungs, a punctured liver and a foot-long wound on his neck that spanned nearly ear-to-ear, Dr. Ponni Arunkumar testified at Wyndham Lathem’s murder trial.

By Madeline Kenney

Lightfoot warns city could be sent ‘into chaos’ after Kim Foxx’s latest decision to reject charges

The mayor and five aldermen Monday urged prosecutors to reconsider charging five suspects in a deadly Austin shootout between members of rival gang factions.

By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman