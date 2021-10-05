 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Arlington Heights’ playbook: Tax breaks, public financing only considered as ‘last resort’ in luring Bears, suburb’s mayor says

“We haven’t been asked for anything yet, we haven’t committed to anything yet, and we wouldn’t without plenty of thoughtful public discussions about it,” Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said. 

By Mitchell Armentrout Updated
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes at Arlington International Racecourse.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes at Arlington International Racecourse.
Mark Welsh/Daily Herald

Public financing of a new stadium isn’t among Arlington Heights’ opening plays as it tries to lure the Chicago Bears to the northwest suburb, but the village could offer some perks to the McCaskey family if the game goes into overtime.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said Tuesday that “everything is open to discussion” when it comes to negotiating with the Bears organization, but any taxpayer-funded incentives would only be considered “as a last resort.”

“We’re always willing to talk, but certainly since nothing has been asked for or suggested to us [by the Bears] at this point, we’re going to play it by ear,” Hayes said. “Like any business we’re trying to attract or retain, we certainly have an open mind.”

Arlington Heights, like many municipalities, does offer incentives to businesses, such as through the creation of tax increment financing districts. “But generally, we like to hold those as a last resort, if necessary,” Hayes said.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes
Mark Welsh/Daily Herald

As for other ways the village could help subsidize the cost of a billion-dollar NFL stadium, “we haven’t been asked for anything yet, we haven’t committed to anything yet, and we wouldn’t without plenty of thoughtful public discussions about it,” Hayes said.

A week after the Bears announced their $197.2 million purchase agreement for the now-shuttered Arlington International Racecourse, Hayes said he expects to meet with team officials soon to hear more about their “specific vision” for the 326-acre parcel.

The sale, which is thought to be contingent on the Bears receiving village zoning approval, is not expected to close for more than a year.

Any stadium proposal would have to gain approval from Arlington Heights’ design commission, plan commission and ultimately its nine-member village board, which includes Hayes.

“We have a lot of time to talk these things through. We’re not rushing into anything,” he said.

A Bears spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the team would seek taxpayer-funded benefits, at either the municipal or state level.

The team would be on the hook for about $87 million if it were to break its Soldier Field lease with the Chicago Park District five years from now, pocket change in the grand scheme of potentially financing a new stadium that’s sure to have a 10-digit price tag.

Arlington International Racecourse, pictured in 2000, when it was purchased by Churchill Downs Inc. The corporation is now selling the track.
Arlington International Racecourse, pictured in 2000, when it was purchased by Churchill Downs Inc. The corporation is now selling the track.
AP file

Whether the team leaves the lakefront or not, taxpayers won’t be done footing the bill for Soldier Field’s 2002 renovation until 2033. The often ridiculed “spaceship” overhaul that made it the NFL’s smallest stadium was bankrolled by bonds issued by Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, debt that will total $660 million by the time it’s paid off.

That’s why several state lawmakers have moved to block any public funding for a new stadium. Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said public financing for a new stadium is “not something that we’re looking at,” but he wouldn’t rule it out.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has invited the Bears to the negotiating table to stay at Soldier Field.

“I would love that the Bears be part of our present and our future,” she said last week. “But we’ve got to do a deal that makes sense for us in the context of where we are.”

In This Stream

Bears’ potential move to Arlington Park: Everything you need to know so far

View all 15 stories

Next Up In News

The Latest

‘Mortified’ Foxx accuses Lightfoot of lying about deadly shootout as mayor goes to feds in search of charges county prosecutors wont bring

The dueling statements Tuesday reveal the stark division between Lightfoot, an ex-prosecutor herself, and the county’s top law enforcement official over what evidence is needed to charge five suspects with murder and aggravated battery after a gunfight in Austin.

By Tom Schuba

Bears found offensive identity in RB David Montgomery, then lost him to knee injury

Damien Williams steps into the No. 1 running back spot, followed by rookie Khalil Herbert and practice-squad options Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce. But the Bears might learn that Montgomery is irreplaceable.

By Jason Lieser

2 teen boys hurt in Englewood shooting

The boys, 14 and 15, were near the front of a home in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Altgeld Gardens public housing deserves a spot on the National Register of Historic Places

The designation would draw attention to the positive aspects of the much-maligned development, and help with its redevelopment and restoration.

By CST Editorial Board

Man seriously wounded in West Elsdon shooting

The 21-year-old was inside a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 55th Street when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Charlie Brown holiday specials to air on WTTW-Channel 11

"It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanskgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be televised this holiday season.

By Miriam Di Nunzio