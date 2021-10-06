 clock menu more-arrow no yes
AP Week 7 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an AP panel of sportswriters.

By Associated Press
Hyde Park’s Jaylin Ramseur (9) faces Mather’s Terence Young (11) as he runs the ball.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A

1. Loyola (11) (6-0) 110 1
2. Neuqua Valley (6-0) 96 2
3. Warren (5-1) 79 5
4. Maine South (5-1) 71 8
5. Lockport (6-0) 54 10
6. Marist (4-2) 50 4
7. South Elgin (6-0) 44 9
8. York (6-0) 42 NR
9. Glenbard West (5-1) 14 3
10. Bolingbrook (5-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 9. Lincoln-Way East 8. Naperville Central 8. Palatine 5. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbard North 1. O’Fallon 1.

Class 7A

1. Brother Rice (10) (5-1) 118 1
2. Batavia (2) (6-0) 109 2
3. Wheaton North (5-1) 88 4
4. Mount Carmel (4-2) 73 3
5. St. Rita (4-2) 63 5
6. Hersey (6-0) 58 6
7. Normal (6-0) 51 7
8. Hononegah (6-0) 37 8
9. Prospect (5-1) 27 9
10. Collinsville (6-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 10. Moline 10. Buffalo Grove 2. Wheaton Warrenville South 2. Geneva 1.

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis (11) (5-1) 128 1
2. Cary-Grove (2) (6-0) 118 2
3. Kankakee (6-0) 98 3
4. St. Ignatius (6-0) 83 5
5. Lemont (6-0) 77 4
6. Crete-Monee (4-2) 58 6
7. Wauconda (6-0) 42 9
8. Kenwood (6-0) 38 7
9. Lake Forest (5-1) 24 10
10. Richards (5-1) 20 10

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Harlem 7. Chatham Glenwood 7. Prairie Ridge 3. Washington 1.

Class 5A

1. Rochester (10) (5-1) 116 1
2. Fenwick (1) (4-2) 98 2
3. Mascoutah (6-0) 93 3
4. Morris (1) (6-0) 73 7
5. Sterling (5-1) 61 9
6. Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) 53 10
7. Providence (3-3) 49 T4
8. Peoria (4-2) 46 T4
9. Glenbard South (5-1) 32 NR
10. Marion (5-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Metamora 10. Sycamore 10. Morton 5. Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic (14) (6-0) 140 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-1) 119 2
3. Richmond-Burton (6-0) 114 3
4. St. Francis (5-1) 100 4
5. Kewanee (6-0) 59 8
5. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) 59 7
7. Phillips (4-2) 58 5
8. Coal City (4-2) 54 6
9. Stillman Valley (5-1) 28 NR
10. Peoria Notre Dame (4-2) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Dixon 10. Hyde Park 5. Breese Central 5. Quincy Notre Dame 4. Murphysboro 2.

Class 3A

1. Wilmington (5) (6-0) 121 1
2. IC Catholic (8) (6-0) 114 3
3. Monticello (6-0) 98 2
4. Tolono Unity (6-0) 88 4
5. Williamsville (5-1) 74 5
6. Byron (6-0) 73 6
7. Farmington (6-0) 44 8
8. Princeton (5-1) 40 7
9. Montini (3-3) 23 NR
10. Benton (6-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel, IL 8. Reed-Custer 7. Nashville 6. Clark 4. Durand 2. Carlinville 2. Monmouth-Roseville 1. Wheaton Academy 1.

Class 2A

1. Decatur St. Teresa (11) (6-0) 128 1
2. Breese Mater Dei (2) (6-0) 115 2
3. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) 99 4
4. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) 90 5
5. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) 80 6
6. Pana (6-0) 66 7
7. Knoxville (6-0) 47 T7
8. Clifton Central (5-1) 40 10
9. Athens (5-1) 22 NR
10. Vandalia (5-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Rushville-Industry 6. Johnston City 6. Sterling Newman 3. Bishop McNamara 2. Rockridge 2. Chester 1.

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Carrollton (5-1) 96 4
3. Abingdon (6-0) 94 3
3. Camp Point Central (5-1) 94 2
5. Forreston (5-1) 81 5
6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-1) 50 7
7. St. Bede (5-1) 46 6
8. Winchester West Central (5-1) 32 9
9. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-2) 22 10
10. Ottawa Marquette (5-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 14. Catlin (Salt Fork) 12. Fulton 11. Cumberland 9. Nokomis 6. Aurora Christian 2.

