AP Week 7 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class. according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
1. Loyola (11) (6-0) 110 1
2. Neuqua Valley (6-0) 96 2
3. Warren (5-1) 79 5
4. Maine South (5-1) 71 8
5. Lockport (6-0) 54 10
6. Marist (4-2) 50 4
7. South Elgin (6-0) 44 9
8. York (6-0) 42 NR
9. Glenbard West (5-1) 14 3
10. Bolingbrook (5-1) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 9. Lincoln-Way East 8. Naperville Central 8. Palatine 5. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbard North 1. O’Fallon 1.
Class 7A
1. Brother Rice (10) (5-1) 118 1
2. Batavia (2) (6-0) 109 2
3. Wheaton North (5-1) 88 4
4. Mount Carmel (4-2) 73 3
5. St. Rita (4-2) 63 5
6. Hersey (6-0) 58 6
7. Normal (6-0) 51 7
8. Hononegah (6-0) 37 8
9. Prospect (5-1) 27 9
10. Collinsville (6-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 10. Moline 10. Buffalo Grove 2. Wheaton Warrenville South 2. Geneva 1.
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis (11) (5-1) 128 1
2. Cary-Grove (2) (6-0) 118 2
3. Kankakee (6-0) 98 3
4. St. Ignatius (6-0) 83 5
5. Lemont (6-0) 77 4
6. Crete-Monee (4-2) 58 6
7. Wauconda (6-0) 42 9
8. Kenwood (6-0) 38 7
9. Lake Forest (5-1) 24 10
10. Richards (5-1) 20 10
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Harlem 7. Chatham Glenwood 7. Prairie Ridge 3. Washington 1.
Class 5A
1. Rochester (10) (5-1) 116 1
2. Fenwick (1) (4-2) 98 2
3. Mascoutah (6-0) 93 3
4. Morris (1) (6-0) 73 7
5. Sterling (5-1) 61 9
6. Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) 53 10
7. Providence (3-3) 49 T4
8. Peoria (4-2) 46 T4
9. Glenbard South (5-1) 32 NR
10. Marion (5-1) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Metamora 10. Sycamore 10. Morton 5. Decatur MacArthur 1.
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic (14) (6-0) 140 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-1) 119 2
3. Richmond-Burton (6-0) 114 3
4. St. Francis (5-1) 100 4
5. Kewanee (6-0) 59 8
5. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) 59 7
7. Phillips (4-2) 58 5
8. Coal City (4-2) 54 6
9. Stillman Valley (5-1) 28 NR
10. Peoria Notre Dame (4-2) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Dixon 10. Hyde Park 5. Breese Central 5. Quincy Notre Dame 4. Murphysboro 2.
Class 3A
1. Wilmington (5) (6-0) 121 1
2. IC Catholic (8) (6-0) 114 3
3. Monticello (6-0) 98 2
4. Tolono Unity (6-0) 88 4
5. Williamsville (5-1) 74 5
6. Byron (6-0) 73 6
7. Farmington (6-0) 44 8
8. Princeton (5-1) 40 7
9. Montini (3-3) 23 NR
10. Benton (6-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel, IL 8. Reed-Custer 7. Nashville 6. Clark 4. Durand 2. Carlinville 2. Monmouth-Roseville 1. Wheaton Academy 1.
Class 2A
1. Decatur St. Teresa (11) (6-0) 128 1
2. Breese Mater Dei (2) (6-0) 115 2
3. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) 99 4
4. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) 90 5
5. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) 80 6
6. Pana (6-0) 66 7
7. Knoxville (6-0) 47 T7
8. Clifton Central (5-1) 40 10
9. Athens (5-1) 22 NR
10. Vandalia (5-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Rushville-Industry 6. Johnston City 6. Sterling Newman 3. Bishop McNamara 2. Rockridge 2. Chester 1.
Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Carrollton (5-1) 96 4
3. Abingdon (6-0) 94 3
3. Camp Point Central (5-1) 94 2
5. Forreston (5-1) 81 5
6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-1) 50 7
7. St. Bede (5-1) 46 6
8. Winchester West Central (5-1) 32 9
9. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-2) 22 10
10. Ottawa Marquette (5-1) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 14. Catlin (Salt Fork) 12. Fulton 11. Cumberland 9. Nokomis 6. Aurora Christian 2.