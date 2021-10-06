 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Updates on the state’s top unsigned seniors

Where the top four uncommitted prospects stand in their college recruitments. 

By Joe Henricksen
Fenwick’s Trey Pettigrew (1) goes to the basket against Rolling Meadows’ Max Christie (12).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The recruiting process has been slow developing for so many senior prospects. But commitments have been coming fast of late for the top players in the Class of 2022.

Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt and Glenbard West’s Braden Huff, the top two prospects in the state, will sign with Duke and Gonzaga, respectively, next month. They are two of 16 seniors in the class that are currently committed to Division I programs, which from a historical perspective is another low number for the state of Illinois.

Here are the top four uncommitted prospects remaining in the state and where they are at with their individual recruitments.

AJ Casey, Young

The best uncommitted senior in the state just wrapped up an official visit to DePaul, where he would be a nice local recruiting coup for first-year head coach Tony Stubblefield. Casey recently took an official visit to Miami-Florida, and unless a new suitor jumps in –– or he elects to play out his senior year –– it appears to be a DePaul and Miami battle.

Trey Pettigrew, Kenwood

The 6-3 combo guard began his career with two solid seasons at Fenwick. As a sophomore he averaged 15 points, 2.6 assists and two steals a game for the Friars before heading to a prep school in Arizona last season to play out his junior year.

A talented and versatile perimeter player with a blend of size, athleticism and scoring ability, Pettigrew has returned to the Chicago area. His presence helps make Kenwood one of the top handful of teams in the state on paper.

Pettigrew is hearing from a number of high-major programs and is set to take an official visit to Nevada the weekend of

Jackson Munro, New Trier

The 6-8 big man was one of the big breakout players of this past summer. Munro went from having very little on the recruiting front to being in high demand among low-major and mid-major programs.

Now with a dozen offers on the table, Munro has already taken official visits to Bucknell and Toledo. He will head to Dartmouth this weekend and follow that up with a visit to Lipscomb the following week.

Munro also took an unofficial visit to Loyola two weeks ago and continues to hear from the Ramblers.

Robbie Avila, Oak Forest

The skilled big man has produced in a big way since he arrived on the scene as a freshman. This past season he put up a whopping 25.5 points and 11.5 rebounds a game.

As a result, he’s been heavily recruited by mid-major programs.

Avila just returned from an official visit to Northern Iowa this past weekend and also made an official visit to Indiana State. Avila, who wants to make a decision before the start of the high school basketball season, says Southern Illinois remains in the mix as well.

