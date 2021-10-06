 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt: Police

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

By Associated Press
In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight.
In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight.
AP

ARLINGTON, Texas — A student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.

Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment, he said.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. They said he might be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate number PFY-6260.

This undated photo provided by the Arlington Police Department in Arlington, Texas shows Timothy George Simpkins. Police are searching for Simpkins, who is the suspected shooter at a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
This undated photo provided by the Arlington Police Department in Arlington, Texas shows Timothy George Simpkins. Police are searching for Simpkins, who is the suspected shooter at a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
AP

Kolbye said the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

“This is not a random act of violence,” he said. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

The shooting happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Bears name rookie QB Justin Fields the starter going forward

Coach Matt Nagy made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Fields "has done everything to show us that he’s ready for this opportunity."

By Patrick Finley

In California, where new Black moms are far more likely to die, a law aims to reduce that racial disparity

The state will give lower-income women health insurance for up to one year after pregnancy instead of for two months and take other steps to cut the number of deaths.

By Adam Beam | Associated Press

Chicago violence was a long time coming

Previous elected officials loved to blame the victim as we witnessed economic devastation in mostly communities of color.

By Letters to the Editor

Fireworks, duct tape and a selfie with a handful of cash: FBI charges Villa Park man with bank robbery

"I need everything from your drawer or WE ALL DIE!!!" read the note on pink paper, according to the FBI.

By Sun-Times Wire

Nobel in chemistry honors ‘greener’ way to build molecules

The work of Benjamin List of Germany and Scotland-born David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists to produce those molecules more cheaply, efficiently, safely — and with significantly less environmental impact.

By Rummana Hussain

Rittenhouse decisions to shoot were reasonable, force expert says

The expert, John Black, spent hours outlining the moments that led to Kyle Rittenhouse’s decisions to shoot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, offering a preview of the defense team’s strategy when Rittenhouse’s trial begins next month.

By Associated Press