MLB Network expanding distribution to make White Sox-Astros Game 2 available to most

The network is providing a free preview of the channel through next Friday, putting it in approximately 75 million homes during that period. That’s on par with FS1, which will air the rest of the series.

By Jeff Agrest

Some White Sox fans might’ve been concerned when they saw that Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday against the Astros will air exclusively on MLB Network. Surely, many asked themselves whether they have the channel.

Odds are, no matter whether you had it before, you have it now.

For the sixth consecutive year, MLB Network said it’s providing a free preview of the channel through next Friday, expanding its distribution to put it on par with FS1, which will air the rest of the series. That means approximately 75 million homes will have MLB Network during that period.

According to the network, Chicago-area customers of AT&T U-verse, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH Network and RCN will benefit. WOW doesn’t carry the network, so it won’t have the free preview. MLB Network is available on streaming services DIRECTV Stream, fubo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

As part of baseball’s national-media rights agreement, MLB Network has aired two exclusive playoff games every year since 2012. It also will air Game 3 of the Red Sox-Rays series Sunday. The network takes from Fox’s inventory, which this year is the AL playoffs. During the Cubs’ World Series run in 2016, MLB Network aired Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Giants.

Bob Costas, Jim Kaat, Buck Showalter and reporter Tom Verducci will call the Sox-Astros game from Minute Maid Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. Coverage will begin on the network’s morning show, “MLB Central,” at 9 a.m. and continue with the “MLB Tonight” pregame show at 11 a.m.

Watch for the network’s open, “MLB So Theatrical,” which was composed by producer Will Wells, who worked on the Broadway show “Hamilton.” Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth will make a cameo at the end of the tease.

