16-year-old boy charged with murder of Zion woman struck by stray bullet inside of home

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a Zion woman who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her suburban home.

An arrest warrant was issued for Zechariah C. Myles for the charge of first-degree murder, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli. The teen has been charged as an adult, Covelli said.

Myles, of Zion, allegedly exited his home the night of Oct. 17 and began “recklessly” shooting a rifle toward another person, Covelli said.

Melanie Yates, 23, was fatally struck by a stray round inside her home in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue, Covelli said. She was not the intended target of the shooting, according to Covelli.

Detectives have attempted to arrest Myles but believe he is “actively working to avoid apprehension,” Covelli said.

A Lake County Judge set bond on the warrant at $3 million.