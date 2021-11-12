Teen charged with fatally shooting University of Chicago graduate in Hyde Park

An 18-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting University of Chicago graduate Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng blocks from campus in Hyde Park.

Alton Spann has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police announced Friday night.

Zheng was on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East 54th Street Tuesday afternoon when a dark-colored car pulled up and a gunman got out, police said.

Witnesses told officers he appeared to struggle with the robber and a shot went off. Zheng was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center down the street, where he was pronounced dead.

Zheng had graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 2019 and got his master’s in statistics at the University of Chicago this past summer.