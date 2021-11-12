 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 1 gravely injured in West Rogers Park crash

A sedan struck two pedestrians walking in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and two others injured in a crash Nov. 12, 2021 in West Rogers Park.
Adobe Stock Photo

A pedestrian was killed and another gravely injured in a crash Friday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 5:20 p.m., a man, 25, in a sedan ran a red light in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue and struck the passenger side of another vehicle turning left onto Pratt Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man’s sedan then continued south and struck two females walking on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in grave condition, police said.

The man driving the sedan was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries. A woman, 22, who was driving the struck vehicle was not injured.

No citations have been issued.

