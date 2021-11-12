1 killed, 1 gravely injured in West Rogers Park crash

A pedestrian was killed and another gravely injured in a crash Friday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 5:20 p.m., a man, 25, in a sedan ran a red light in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue and struck the passenger side of another vehicle turning left onto Pratt Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man’s sedan then continued south and struck two females walking on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in grave condition, police said.

The man driving the sedan was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries. A woman, 22, who was driving the struck vehicle was not injured.

No citations have been issued.