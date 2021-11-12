 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

88-year-old woman among 2 fatally struck by car in West Rogers Park

A sedan struck two pedestrians walking in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
One person was killed and two others injured in a crash Nov. 12, 2021 in West Rogers Park.
One person was killed and two others injured in a crash Nov. 12, 2021 in West Rogers Park.
Adobe Stock Photo

A driver struck and killed an 88-year-old woman and another person Friday night in West Rogers Park.

About 5:20 p.m., a man, 25, in a sedan ran a red light in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue and struck the passenger side of another vehicle turning left onto Pratt Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man’s sedan then continued south and struck two females walking on the sidewalk. One pedestrian, an 88-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she later died, police said.

The man driving the sedan was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries. A woman, 22, who was driving the struck vehicle was not injured.

No citations have been issued.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Pete Nance sparks Northwestern to victory over High Point

The Wildcats are now 191-93 when facing an opponent for the first time.

By Sun-Times wires

No. 11 Illinois easily tops Arkansas State

The Illini welcomed guards Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier back into the lineup Friday night, and overwhelmed Arkansas State in a 92-53 blowout.

By Sun-Times wires

Wheaton North grits out a win at Willowbrook, advances to Class 7A semifinals

Wheaton North’s first trip to the state semifinals in 20 years didn’t come on the back of a flashy, standout win. The Falcons gritted out a tough road win on a cold and wet November night.

By Michael O'Brien

Another chapter in the Sears saga comes to a close

On Sunday, the last Sears department store in Illinois, at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, will close. It’s a far cry from the company’s heyday, when it had some 3,000 stores nationwide.

By CST Editorial Board

Blackhawks edge Coyotes to extend sudden winning streak

The Hawks swept a three-game homestand by beating the lowly Coyotes 2-1 on Friday.

By Ben Pope