88-year-old woman among 2 fatally struck by car in West Rogers Park

A driver struck and killed an 88-year-old woman and another person Friday night in West Rogers Park.

About 5:20 p.m., a man, 25, in a sedan ran a red light in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue and struck the passenger side of another vehicle turning left onto Pratt Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man’s sedan then continued south and struck two females walking on the sidewalk. One pedestrian, an 88-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she later died, police said.

The man driving the sedan was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries. A woman, 22, who was driving the struck vehicle was not injured.

No citations have been issued.