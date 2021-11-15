 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

College basketball Top 25: Gonzaga stays on top, Illinois moves up; plus, my ballot

You can expect to see a post like this each week until the cows come home or somebody’s up on a ladder cutting down a net.

By Steve Greenberg
Arkansas State v Illinois
Coleman Hawkins looks like the next Illini player to watch.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The first regular-season AP Top 25 basketball poll came out Monday, kind of a big deal to those of us who know better than to keep the college game on the pay-no-mind list until March. Why does anybody do that, anyway? Too many cases of NBA load management to monitor? Too many fantasy football moves to make? Too many episodes of “The Bachelor” and “Love Island” to pretend not to be watching?

But now I’ve wandered off into tortured reverie again.

Look, folks: The poll is out. That’s what I’m trying to tell you here. And, this season, I’m an AP Top 25 voter, which means you can expect to see a post like this each week until the cows come home or somebody’s up on a ladder cutting down a net — whichever comes first. That’s not counting the inevitable time or two I’ll forget to vote because I’m (what’s that word again?) an idiot. I’m not the sort who makes it through an entire season unblemished.

Get ready for a couple of fat paragraphs.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 2. UCLA, 3. Kansas, 4. Michigan, 5. Villanova, 6. Purdue, 7. Duke, 8. Texas, 9. Baylor, 10. Illinois, 11. Memphis, 12. Oregon, 13. Kentucky, 14. Alabama, 15. Houston, 16. Arkansas, 17. Tennessee, 18. North Carolina, 19. Ohio State, 20. Maryland, 21. Auburn, 22. St. Bonaventure, 23. Connecticut, 24. Florida, 25. USC.

(Click here to see the poll in more complete list form.)

My ballot

1. Gonzaga, 2. Kansas, 3. UCLA, 4. Villanova, 5. Michigan, 6. Duke, 7. Purdue, 8. Illinois, 9. Memphis, 10. Houston, 11. Alabama, 12. Oregon, 13. Kentucky, 14. Baylor, 15. Connecticut, 16. Virginia Tech, 17. St. Bonaventure, 18. Arkansas, 19. Maryland, 20. Tennessee, 21. Ohio State, 22. Auburn, 23. USC, 24. North Carolina, 25. Texas.

(Click here and then on “all voters” to see each voter’s individual ballot.)

Five things

• Unlike most of my fellow voters, I dropped Texas wayyy down on my ballot because its first half at Gonzaga — admittedly, a ridiculously tough place to play — was a pathetic effort. You and your cousin Earl could take turns defending Drew Timme in the post and fare as well as the Longhorns’ bigs did. Put it this way: If it were football, Texas would’ve lost to Kansas. Oh, wait.

• Villanova and Kentucky also have early losses. Jay Wright’s Wildcats played a great game at UCLA but lost in overtime. John Calipari’s Wildcats played not-so-great in a loss to Duke, but it was a fairly promising showing. These teams don’t deserve to be punished like Texas (or like North Carolina for barely surviving against Brown).

• I dig Virginia Tech. Second place in the ACC could happen for this team.

• Illinois, up from 11th in the preseason poll, showed a heck of a lot playing shorthanded for a couple of games. The Illini are going to defend like madmen no matter who’s out there, a great sign.

• Nobody is going to call the Pac-12 the best league, but both Oregon and USC are potential climbers. USC might be the biggest climber of all before it’s done. If UCLA lives up to its billing, look out.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity and says it will deliver jobs, clean water, high-speed internet and a clean energy future.

By Associated Press

Bears coach Matt Nagy gets ‘honesty’ from NFL about officiating in Steelers game

NFL Network reported that league officials believe there were three missed calls in the Steelers’ favor as the Bears lost 29-27 last week.

By Jason Lieser

Chicago City Council members address the question, Do fruit and vegetable garnishes for cocktails turn a tavern into a restaurant?

Some city inspectors apparently believe they do and are citing customers who bring their dogs with them to the bar. On Monday, the City Council’s License Committee moved to stop the overzealous inspectors.

By Fran Spielman

Bears optimistic about OLB Khalil Mack, S Eddie Jackson playing vs. Ravens

Mack has missed two games, and Jackson has essentially missed two.

By Jason Lieser

Caleb Jones nearing return from fluky wrist injury as Blackhawks’ shuffle continues

Jones will likely debut during the Hawks’ road trip. He, Wyatt Kalynuk, Brandon Hagel, Tyler Johnson and MacKenzie Entwistle are all currently working their way back from injuries.

By Ben Pope

7 key storylines for Bears over final two months of 2021 season

Most of it centers on rookie QB Justin Fields, but there is plenty else to consider as the Bears head into the second half of their season.

By Jason Lieser