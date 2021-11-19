 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Undefeated Northwestern routs Fairleigh Dickinson

Northwestern (4-0) is off to its best start since 2014-15.

By Sun-Times wires
Northwestern guard Boo Buie drives while being guarded by Fairleigh Dickinson’s Joe Munden Jr. on Thursday night in Evanston.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Ryan Young scored 20 points, Pete Nance added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Northwestern beat Fairleigh-Dickinson 82-46 on Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston to remain undefeated.

Young shot 6 of 8 from the floor and made all eight of his free throws. Nance was 7-of-8 shooting and collected his second double-double of the season and the sixth of his career.

Boo Buie had 11 points and five assists for Northwestern. Robbie Beran added 10 points. The Wildcats shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field and made 10 of their 20 3-point attempts.

Devon Dunn and Ibrahim Wattara scored 12 points apiece for Fairleigh-Dickinson (0-2).

The Wildcats had a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and built a 40-20 halftime advantage. Casey Simmons’ 3-pointer stretched the lead to 32 points with about five minutes left.

Northwestern ended a four-game homestand and will travel to Newark, New Jersey and face Providence on Monday in the Legends Classic.

Fairleigh-Dickinson plays at St. John’s on Saturday.

