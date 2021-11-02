 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Indians begin removing name from stadium scoreboard

By Tom Withers | AP
Workers begin to remove the Cleveland Indians sign from above the scoreboard at Progressive Field.
CLEVELAND — The Indians began removing the team’s scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as they transition their name to the Guardians.

Crews started dismantling the letters, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It’s another step in the offseason change for the Major League Baseball team, which has been called the Indians since 1915.

The removal of the letters is expected to take several days. The sign will be placed in storage while the club evaluates options for a permanent spot for it.

A new “Guardians” sign will replace the old one and be erected before opening day 2022.

The American League franchise announced earlier this year it was changing its name in a move prompted by a national reckoning on racist names and symbols.

The team already has removed other signage inside and outside the downtown ballpark. The team’s official name switch is expected to take place in a few weeks, when Guardians merchandise will go on sale.

The changeover hit a snag last week when a roller derby team known since 2013 as the Cleveland Guardians sued the baseball team in federal court, alleging the switch infringes on its trademark.

In a statement, the Indians said they don’t believe there is a conflict between the parties and they remain confident in their position to move forward with the name change.

