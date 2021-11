A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in a drive-by in Pilsen on the Near West Side.

Florentino Vargas, 47, was shot while standing outside around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of West 19th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

