A man was fatally shot Saturday in a drive-by in Pilsen on the Near West Side.

About 2 p.m., he was standing outside in the 900 block of West 19th Street, when a vehicle drove by, and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the abdomen, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Three detectives are investigating.