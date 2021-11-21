 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tiger Woods posts video of himself on golf range

Woods posted a two-second video Sunday morning of himself hitting a golf ball on a practice area with the words “making progress.”

By USA TODAY SPORTS
Tiger Woods posted video of a practice session on Twitter.
Tiger Woods posted video of a practice session on Twitter.
Twitter/Tiger Woods

Wearing a black sleeve on his right leg, Tiger Woods posted a two-second video Sunday morning of himself hitting a golf ball on a practice area with the words “making progress.”

A full dissection of the video on a loop on his Twitter page shows Tiger, in a white hat, white shirt, black shorts with that leg sleeve, working his way through a large bucket of balls with an iron. A Full Swing launch monitor is in view. Don’t we all want to know what those numbers look like.

It was just a little more than a year ago that Woods played his last competitive round at the November Masters.

Woods sustained serious injuries to his right leg, ankle and foot in an early morning crash in the Los Angeles area on February 23.

Woods recently announced the field for his 2021 Hero World Challenge, which will be Dec. 2-5 in Albany, Bahamas.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Game-ending field goal gives Vikings a 34-31 win over the Packers

Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns for Minnesota, who watched yet another game come down to the final play after Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half.

By Dave Campbell | Associated Press

Lions remain winless after falling 13-10 to Browns

Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards as Cleveland held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset.

By Tom Withers | AP

Bears find a new rock bottom in loss to Ravens

The team’s fifth-straight loss came in remarkably painful fashion.

By Patrick Finley

Ohio State jumps to No. 2, Notre Dame is No. 5 in new AP football poll

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week, but for the second week in a row, No. 2 has changed.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

Bears rule out QB Justin Fields with ribs injury

Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the locker room five minutes into the second half after being tackled to end the Bears’ first drive of the third quarter.

By Patrick Finley

Fun ‘Frozen’ glistens with music and messaging that isn’t just for kids

The power of sisterhood crystallizes in the delightful Disney musical at the Cadillac Palace.

By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times