Tiger Woods posts video of himself on golf range

Wearing a black sleeve on his right leg, Tiger Woods posted a two-second video Sunday morning of himself hitting a golf ball on a practice area with the words “making progress.”

A full dissection of the video on a loop on his Twitter page shows Tiger, in a white hat, white shirt, black shorts with that leg sleeve, working his way through a large bucket of balls with an iron. A Full Swing launch monitor is in view. Don’t we all want to know what those numbers look like.

It was just a little more than a year ago that Woods played his last competitive round at the November Masters.

Woods sustained serious injuries to his right leg, ankle and foot in an early morning crash in the Los Angeles area on February 23.

Woods recently announced the field for his 2021 Hero World Challenge, which will be Dec. 2-5 in Albany, Bahamas.

