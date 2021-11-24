Fire name Ezra Hendrickson new coach

The Fire have a new coach who represents quite a departure from his predecessor.

As expected, the Fire announced Wednesday they have hired Columbus Crew assistant Ezra Hendrickson to be the next coach. The deal is for two years with a 2024 club option.

“To the Fire faithful, I know that we have a great deal of work ahead of us to get the club back to its days of MLS dominance,” Hendrickson said in a news release. “It will not be easy, but I know that your continued support of our club will be necessary and appreciated by myself, the players and the staff. I’m a big believer that a team’s identity should align with the reputation of the city it represents.

“When I think of Chicago, I think of hardworking, successful people and that is the identity this team will adopt. We will always give you our best efforts and make you proud to wear the Fire colors.”

Hendrickson, 49, joins the Fire with extensive MLS experience. As a player, Hendrickson suited up for the MetroStars, Galaxy, Dallas Burn, DC United, Chivas USA and Crew. After he ended his playing career in 2008, which he capped off with a MLS Cup title with the Crew, Hendrickson moved into coaching, working with the Sounders, Galaxy and Crew.

The Fire will be Hendrickson’s first MLS head-coaching job.

Hendrickson’s MLS expertise was certainly a factor for the Fire. They were also linked to team legend and LAFC assistant Ante Razov and Sporting Kansas City II coach Paulo Nagamura during their search that commenced after they dismissed Raphael Wicky in late September.

Before joining the Fire, Wicky’s MLS experience consisted of five games played in 2008 with Chivas USA. Hendrickson’s roots in the league run much deeper.

“He is a very well-respected coach who has had a highly successful career in MLS,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a news release. “Ezra has worked in winning environments alongside some of the most accomplished managers in the league, and we are confident that he is the right person to help us achieve our goals. I look forward to beginning our work together during what will be an important offseason for the club.”

Indeed, Heitz, Hendrickson and the Fire have their work cut out for them. The Fire have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons and appear to be going into another rebuild.

Nine players from this year’s 9-18-7 team have been given their walking papers, and Hendrickson will have a role in deciding whether the Fire bring back designated player Gaston Gimenez. Speculation from Europe also indicates fellow underwhelming DP Ignacio Aliseda could be loaned to Swiss partner club FC Lugano.

If both Gimenez and Aliseda are gone, combined with the already-confirmed departure of striker Robert Beric, the Fire would be able to sign three DPs this offseason.

Hendrickson will be counted on to give the Fire a winning mentality, something they’ve lacked in past years. The teams he’s been affiliated with have been extremely successful, including the 2020 MLS Cup champion Crew.

Hendrickson has been a part of five MLS Cup champions, five US Open Cup winners, and four teams that earned the Supporters’ Shield by finishing with the best record in the league.

Club legend Frank Klopas, who served as interim coach after Wicky’s dismissal, is expected to remain on staff as an assistant. Goalkeeping coach Adin Brown is also likely to retain his role.

This story will be updated.