2 men stabbed, 1 fatally, during altercation at Clark/Lake station

About 8 p.m., two men were arguing when one man pulled out a knife and stab the other in the back, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally stabbed during a fight at a Loop L station Nov. 24, 2021.
The man, 30, who had been stabbed in the back then grabbed the knife and stabbed the other man in the neck, police said.

The man stabbed in the neck was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The other man was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No one has been charged.

