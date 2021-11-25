3 injured in Bronzeville house fire

Three people were injured in a house fire in Bronzeville Wednesday night.

About 11 p.m., a house caught fire in the 4900 block of South Washington Park Court, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A man injured in the fire was “extremely critical” and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

Another man and a woman were taken in good to fair condition to the same hospital, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available.