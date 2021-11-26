 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CTA bus driver stabbed by would-be pickpocketer in Lincoln Park

The driver was traveling in the 300 block of North Avenue when he saw a man on the bus trying to pickpocket a woman, Chicago police said.

A man was taken into custody after stabbing a CTA bus driver Nov. 26, 2021, in Lincoln Park.
About 9:20 p.m., the driver was traveling in the 300 block of North Avenue when he saw a man on the bus trying to pickpocket a woman, Chicago police said.

The driver, approached the man and a fight broke out, police said. The man then stabbed the driver in the hand and fled, police said. He was later located and taken into custody, police said.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

