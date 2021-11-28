Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Nov. 28, 2021

This is probably the most teams I’ve ever knocked out of the rankings in the opening week. That’s pretty much what I expected. This will likely be a wildly unpredictable season.

None of the teams that were dropped this week had disastrous results, they just picked up one or two losses that they weren’t expected to and a solid group of teams went undefeated and won tournaments so I made some moves.

Dropping out: St. Ignatius, Bloom, Oak Park, Barrington, Clark, Rolling Meadows, DeKalb.

New additions: Lake Forest, Marian Catholic, Riverside-Brookfield, Oswego East, Lyons, Evanston, Proviso East.

All of the new teams were firmly on the top 40 radar in the preseason, there hasn’t been a major surprise crop up yet.

St. Ignatius losing to Lake Forest and Loyola was unexpected. The Wolfpack has high expectations for this season and that’s a rough start.

The Scouts were always destined to join the rankings this season. Asa Thomas is the top junior in the state and Phil LaScala is an excellent coach.

Super 25 for Nov. 28, 2021

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Glenbard West (3-0) 1

Bringing out the crowds

2. Young (0-0) 2

Debuts on Saturday

3. Kenwood (1-0) 3

Beat Farragut

4. Simeon (2-0) 5

Won in Tennessee

5. Glenbrook South (4-0) 6

Hosts Lake Forest on Tuesday

6. Curie (4-0) 7

Riverside-Brookfield champs

7. New Trier (4-0) 9

Beat Lake Forest

8. St. Rita (3-1) 8

Growing up quickly

9. Lake Forest (3-1) NR

Beat St. Ignatius

10. Bolingbrook (3-0) 12

Knocked off Thornton

11. Hillcrest (4-0) 22

Chicago Heights winners

12. Brother Rice (3-1) 11

Lost to Curie

13. Orr (2-0) 13

Beat Fenwick

14. Thornton (2-1) 10

Ty Rodgers turning heads

15. Marian Catholic (3-1) NR

Beat Hyde Park

16. DePaul Prep (4-0) 14

New faces, same results

17. Mount Carmel (3-0) 17

Survived Morgan Park

18. Hyde Park (3-1) 24

Successful opening week

19. Yorkville Christian (2-2) 25

Definitely not boring

20. Riverside-Brookfield (3-1) NR

Gave Curie a battle

21. Oswego East (4-0) NR

Nice win vs. Benet

22. Lyons (3-0) NR

At Glenbard West Friday

23. Tinley Park (2-2) 21

Ups and downs in Washington

24. Evanston (4-0) NR

Promising start

25. Proviso East (4-0) NR

Champs in St. Charles