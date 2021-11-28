 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 4 teens wounded in Evanston shooting

The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Asbury Street, according to Evanston police.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Nov. 28, 2021, in Evanston.
Evanston police

One person was killed and four teenagers wounded in a shooting Sunday night in suburban Evanston.

The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Asbury Street, according to Evanston police.

A male, whose age was unknown, was killed in the shooting, police said. Two females and two males, all between the ages of 14 and 18 years old, were also wounded, police said.

No one is in custody.

There is no danger to the public, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

