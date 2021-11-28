17-year-old boy killed, 4 other teens wounded in Evanston shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and four other teenagers wounded in one of two shootings Sunday night in north suburban Evanston.

The first shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Asbury Street, according to Evanston police.

Karl Dennison, 17 was killed in the shooting, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Two females and two males, all between the ages of 14 and 18 years old, were also wounded, police said.

No one was in custody.

There was a second shooting hours later near Chicago Avenue and Howard Street, police said. A 29-year-old man from Chicago was wounded around 11:15 p.m. and was expected to survive, police said. It was unclear if the shootings were connected.

Police did not release more information.