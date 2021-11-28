 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

17-year-old boy killed, 4 other teens wounded in Evanston shooting

The shooting happened Sunday evening near Green Bay Road and Asbury Street, according to Evanston police.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Nov. 28, 2021, in Evanston.
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Nov. 28, 2021, in Evanston.
Evanston police

A 17-year-old boy was killed and four other teenagers wounded in one of two shootings Sunday night in north suburban Evanston.

The first shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Asbury Street, according to Evanston police.

Karl Dennison, 17 was killed in the shooting, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Two females and two males, all between the ages of 14 and 18 years old, were also wounded, police said.

No one was in custody.

There was a second shooting hours later near Chicago Avenue and Howard Street, police said. A 29-year-old man from Chicago was wounded around 11:15 p.m. and was expected to survive, police said. It was unclear if the shootings were connected.

Police did not release more information.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Jury selection starts in Jussie Smollett trial

Former "Empire" actor arrived at Chicago courthouse flanked by family, legal team. Judge expects trial to last at least a week.

By Andy Grimm

Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris won’t seek reelection

State Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, has served in the House since 2006 representing a North Side district that includes all or parts of Uptown, Ravenswood, Lincoln Square North Center, West Ridge and Bowmanville.

By Rachel Hinton

Chicago outdoors: Whooping cranes, Dan Gapen, crazy person asking about ice fishing, eclipse sequence

Six whooping cranes in Kankakee County, a note from the late Dan Gapen, a "crazy person" (me) asking ice on the Chain and a sequence of the lunar eclipse are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.

By Dale Bowman

Allstate to sell Northbrook site to warehouse builder

The deal for $232 million could close in 2022, but depends on the buyer getting approval for a redevelopment.

By David Roeder

Vaccine chosen by Merriam-Webster as the 2021 word of the year

The word beat out insurrection, infrastructure, perseverance and nomad to win the top honors.

By Associated Press

Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87

This past April, the Masters honored Elder by having him join Jack Nickaus and Gary Player for the ceremonial opening tee shots.

By Associated Press