Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today your idealism is aroused, which is why you might share something with someone who has less. Or you might make plans to benefit another culture or country. You might also make travel plans. Basically, you want to do good.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Expect discussions about shared property, inheritances, insurance matters or how to divide something. If so, it will be easy to work with others because they will be on the same page as you. You’ll find people to be reasonable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You feel generous to others, especially at work, which is why you might help a coworker or use your influence at work to help a third party. Discussions with someone will be practical and supportive. You might get others on board with your idea.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are in touch with your creative juices, which is good news for those work in the arts and the entertainment world. Because you feel sympathetic to the needs of children, you will help them if you can. Meanwhile, at work, you will tackle practical issues.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you will help a family member if you can. In fact, this is a good day to talk to children and young people. It’s also a good day to make social plans and explore a vacation possibility. These are all things that are dear to your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Sit down with a family member today for a solid, practical discussion because you will accomplish something. It might relate to family matters or it might relate to home repairs and improvements. Perhaps you’re prepared for an entertaining event at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Any work that you do today, you will do carefully and thoroughly. No mistakes. You will be like the wise carpenter, “Measure twice, cut once.” This is why discussions with others will be about practical things and what is doable. Someone older might have advice for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day for financial transactions because you will be fair in your approach to dealing with others. Furthermore, you will not overlook important details. You will see the simplest way to get something done and you will do it. An older family member might advise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a solid day for you. Discussions with others might focus on practical matters, but this will please you because you want to get things done. Fortunately, people will listen to you. Meanwhile, privately, you might want to help someone in need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might shop for wardrobe items today. If so, this is a good idea because you will like what you see in the mirror. You’ll find it easy to get along with friends and groups; however, you will also welcome a chance to enjoy solitude and time alone to think.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You probably have solid, practical advice for someone younger today, perhaps a friend or people in a group situation. For example, this is an excellent day to teach or give a lecture. You have a firm resolve about wanting to achieve certain goals, but you’re not going to be pushy. You can wait.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you have a genuine concern for the suffering of others, especially in distant lands or other cultures. If you can do something to help, you will do so. To see what remedies are possible, you might speak to parents, teachers and people in authority. Try various approaches.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Anna Faris (1976) shares your birthday. You are friendly, warm and optimistic when dealing with others. You are curious, candid and idealistic. You love to make people laugh. This is the perfect year for you to wrap up things that you have been involved with for the last nine years. Certainly, you want to clear your plate of anything that is no longer relevant in your life.