Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: reports

Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round pick who has only seven pass attempts in mop-up duty in his career to date, will start Sunday against the Chiefs.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rick Scuteri/AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple news media reports.

The Packers will instead start Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round pick who has only seven pass attempts in mop-up duty in his career to date.

Rodgers becomes the latest Packers standout to miss a game due to COVID-19 protocols. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams sat out Thursday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals after testing positive, as did fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard — who was ruled a close contact —and defensive coordinator Joe Barry — who also tested positive.

Sunday’s game was expected to be the highly anticipated first meeting between Rodgers and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but the two now will not meet.

The Packers are riding a seven-game win streak and are tied for the NFL’s best record at 7-1.

