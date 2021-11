A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 5:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.