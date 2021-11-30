Jussie Smollett’s brother expresses support before second day of trial

Jussie Smollett’s family members presented a united front Tuesday as they arrived at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the second day of the former “Empire” actor’s trial.

The 39-year-old actor’s older brother, Jojo Smollett, told reporters that it has been difficult for the family to watch Jussie Smollett be accused of staging a hate crime and lying to Chicago police about it.

“It has been incredibly painful as his family to watch someone you love be accused of something they did not do,” Jojo Smollett said.

“We’re confident in his legal team and we look forward to people hearing the actual facts in this case. We love him. We’re here to support him , all of us, and to lift him up.”

Later as the trial got un underway before Cook County Judge James Linn Tuesday, special prosecutors called their first witness, Chicago Police Det. Michael Theis.

Theis countered defense attorneys’ claims that investigators had rushed to judgment before arresting Jussie Smollett in 2019.

Theis said the police department had deployed roughly 24 to 26 officers and detectives to investigate Smollett’s allegations that he was attacked near his Streeterville apartment, devoting more than 3,000 man hours during the frigid Chicago winter.

Police combed through phone records, social media and more than 1,500 hours of surveillance video in an attempt to solve the case, Theis said.

That video was key to determining what individuals seen on the tape were doing “before and after” the crime, he added.

In the early days of the investigation, Theis said authorities investigated the alleged crime against Smollett “as a hate crime.” At that point, Smollett was considered the victim and not a suspect, the detective said.

“This was horrible. The crime was a hate crime, but a horrible hate crime There was a noose there was bleach … everyone wanted to know what happened. From the mayor on down, everyone wanted answers,” Theis said.

Smollett told investigators that he believed one of his attackers was white, Theis said. He also initially declined to turn over his cellphone records and wouldn’t release his medical records, Theis said.

“At the end of the investigation, we determined that the alleged hate crime was a staged event and did not actually occur,” Theis said.

Brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who prosecutors said was hired by Smollett to help carry out the hoax, were initially identified as being seen on a police POD camera near the scene at the time of the incident on Jan. 29 2019.

With wind chill values below zero early and the early morning hour, Theis said “being able to track [the brothers’] movement downtown became a lot easier.”

Although the attack itself was not recorded by surveillance cameras, investigators were able to track “two persons of interest,” later determined to be the Osundairos as they waited on a park bench near the scene before following Smollett, Theis said.

Later, the siblings were seen fleeing from the area and they eventually got into a cab near the Hyatt Regency hotel.

After detectives reviewed video of the brothers getting out of a cab, they were able to track them in home surveillance footage, such as doorbell cameras, as they walked several blocks in the area near their home.

“That told us they were trying to hide their movements” Theis said of the brothers’ mannerisms on the video, including walking blocks in freezing weather instead of getting dropped off outside a home. They also paid cash for the cab ride, Theis said.