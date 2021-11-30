 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

4 to 6 people shot at Michigan high school: Authorities

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

By Associated Press
Mike Householder
Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.
Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Someone opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday and shot four to six people, though none were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the any students were among the wounded.

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdowns, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms. They later were ushered to the parking lot of a nearby store after police secured the school and took the suspect into custody.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Lightfoot threatens to veto any new ward map that protects indicted Ald. Edward Burke

The mayor’s veto threat is not surprising, given her longstanding political animus toward Burke. But it further complicates an already contentious situation that is going right down to the wire with the Rules Committee abruptly canceling a meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. Direct introduction of a citywide map to allow for immediate consideration at Wednesday’s full Council meeting would require 34 votes.

By Fran Spielman

‘Wicked’ flying back to Chicago for fall 2022 engagement

The beloved Broadway musical helped change the landscape of Chicago theater.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Jeffrey Epstein pilot says he never saw sex acts on flights

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., the trial’s first witness, was responding to questions by a defense lawyer when he acknowledged that he never encountered sexual activity aboard two jets he piloted for roughly 1,000 trips between 1991 and 2019.

By Associated Press

Oak Brook photo exhibition chronicles life of Princess Diana

"Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access" at Oakbrook Center shows an intimate side of the Princess of Wales through the lens of Anwar Hussein, her lifelong photographer and a close confidant.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Nikola Vucevic doing his best to fit in and give Bulls a ‘Big Three’

Charlotte allows opposing teams to score a lot of points, but still the Bulls are hoping that Vucevic’s 30-point explosion on Monday was a sign of things to come. If it is the rest of the Eastern Conference should beware.

By Joe Cowley

Mayor Lightfoot travels to DC for White House, Capitol meetings

Lightfoot will be discussing city priorities with members from the Illinois delegation at a dinner Tuesday evening hosted by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in his Capitol office.

By Lynn Sweet