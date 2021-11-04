 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2-year-old girl killed in Harvey had been shot in the head inside home, police say

Majestee Hale was shot around 7:15 p.m. near 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue, authorities said.

By David Struett Updated
Sun-Times file

A 2-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a home in south suburban Harvey Thursday night.

Majestee Hale was shot around 7:15 p.m. near 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police responded to the home and found the child with a gunshot wound to her head, Harvey Police Chief Joseph Moseley told reporters Friday morning.

The girl’s father carried her to a police car and they both went to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where Majestee was pronounced dead, Moseley said.

The chief said the shooting was not a drive-by and “the scene was contained to the house.” He would not say if the shooting was accidental or if a weapon was recovered.

There were other children inside the home at the time of the shooting, Moseley said.

“We don’t believe there’s any other danger to the community at this point,” he said.

At the news conference, city officials asked for federal resources to hire more police officers. “We certainly need to double the size of our police force,” Harvey administrator Timothy Williams said.

“This is a tragedy. We’re heartbroken,” Williams said. “The city of Harvey is continuing to reach out and will continue to support the family in anyway we can.”

