 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Concealed-carry holder fatally shoots would-be robber in Burnside

The 77-year-old man was in an open garage when a vehicle pulled up in the alley and an armed male exited and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 77-year-old man fatally shot a would-be robber Nov. 6, 2021, in Burnside.
A 77-year-old man fatally shot a would-be robber Nov. 6, 2021, in Burnside.
Sun-Times file photo

A 77-year-old concealed-carry license holder fatally shot a would-be robber Saturday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side.

About 12:20 p.m., the man was in an open garage in the 500 block of East 89th Street when a vehicle pulled up in the alley and an armed male exited and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The man then shot at the would-be robber, fatally striking him in the head and chest, police said.

The man was not injured and did have a valid concealed-carry license, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

Next Up In News

The Latest

8 dead, dozens injured in crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston

Officials declared a "mass casualty incident" just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. Festival organizers canceled Saturday’s closing day of the two-day event.

By Associated Press

Bears RB David Montgomery likely to play Monday night

Montgomery was put on IR after spraining his left knee Oct. 3 against the Lions.

By Patrick Finley

2 shot in Garfield Park, including 16-year-old boy

The pair were at Garfield Park near the 3400 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Blackhawks fire Jeremy Colliton, name Derek King interim coach in another major overhaul

Colliton finishes with a 87-92-26 record in his three years as Hawks head coach, which ended unceremoniously Saturday.

By Ben Pope

Bears rule out Khalil Mack, call Eddie Jackson doubtful

Mack will miss his second straight game Monday night against the Steelers.

By Patrick Finley

White Sox exercise option on Craig Kimbrel, decline option on Cesar Hernandez

The White Sox might listen to trade offers for Kimbrel.

By Daryl Van Schouwen