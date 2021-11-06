Concealed-carry holder fatally shoots would-be robber in Burnside

A 77-year-old concealed-carry license holder fatally shot a would-be robber Saturday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side.

About 12:20 p.m., the man was in an open garage in the 500 block of East 89th Street when a vehicle pulled up in the alley and an armed male exited and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The man then shot at the would-be robber, fatally striking him in the head and chest, police said.

The man was not injured and did have a valid concealed-carry license, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.