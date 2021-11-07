 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago outdoors: Pugamoo, beautiful heron photo, puffball question, IOS 30th anniversary

Looking up pugamoo, a beautiful photo of a great blue heron, a question on puffballs and the 30th anniversary of the Illinois Ornithological Society are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman
A great blue heron and reflection in the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Credit: Mark Kasick
A great blue heron and reflection in the Forest Preserves of Cook County.
Mark Kasick

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.WILD OF THE WEEK

Mark Kasick took this photo of a great blue heron last week in the Forest Preserses of Cook County.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside). WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Seminar by Chris Riebe, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Capt. Caleb Weiner, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Keith Cortopassi on Indiana muskies and live-bait rigging, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., frvmuskie.com

Thursday, Nov. 11: Jim Crowley, “Fish Hair Jigs and Light Tackle for Smallies in the Clear Wisconsin Waters,” Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m., RiversideFishingClub.com

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Today, Nov. 7: First season, Canada geese, central zone, closes

Friday, Nov. 12-Jan. 31: Second season, Canada geese, central zone

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Hi Dale. Why is there so many puffballs this year? Way more than ever.” John Kadlec tweet

A: I wondered the same thing. So I asked Andy Miller, curator of fungi for the Illinois Natural History Survey, who emailed, “No, I do not think there are more puffballs this year. I do believe more people have more time due to the pandemic and they are seeing more things, including puffballs, which are easy to identify.”

BIG NUMBER

30th: Anniversary of the Illinois Ornithological Society, via founder Eric Walters in a long wonderful post on IBET.

LAST WORD

“PB pugamoo! 17”, big ole blockhead, my inaccurate scale read 2#. From northern Illinois.”

William Meyer on Oct. 27 in the “Roughfish” page on Facebook, which made me look up “pugamoo” (it’s a term for northern hogsucker).

