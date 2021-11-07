 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

No bail for man charged with shooting Bensenville police officer

A Bensenville police officer was responding to a domestic incident early Saturday when he was shot eight times.

By Sun-Times Wire
Bail was denied for a man accused of shooting a police officer Nov. 6, 2021, in suburban Bensenville.
Bail was denied for a man accused of shooting a police officer Nov. 6, 2021, in suburban Bensenville.
Adobe Stock Photo

Bail was denied Sunday for a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a Bensenville police officer eight times over the weekend in the western suburb.

Kiante Tyler, of Bensenville, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm, according to the Dupage County state’s attorney office.

Just after midnight Saturday an officer responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South York Road, the state's attorney office said.

An officer was speaking with Tyler at the scene when Tyler allegedly opened fire, striking the officer eight times, the state’s attorney office said.

The injured officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he underwent surgery for “extensive” injuries, according to the state’s attorney's office and Bensenville police chief Daniel Schulze.

Tyler allegedly surrendered to another officer several minutes after the shooting. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Naperville high school grads among 8 killed in Astroworld crowd surge

Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek played football together at Neuqua Valley High School. They were celebrating Jurinek’s birthday when they were killed in a crowd surge at the festival in Houston this weekend.

By Cindy Hernandez, Madeline Kenney, and 1 more

Illinois House Republicans on infrastructure bill: Kinzinger, yes; LaHood, Bost, Miller and Davis, no

The six far left hardline Democratic members of "the Squad" voted against the infrastructure bill as did most Republicans. It passed because 13 Republicans voted yes.

By Lynn Sweet

Crew beat Fire 2-0 but still miss playoffs

The Fire (9-18-7) finished in 12th place.

By Associated Press

Man fatally shot in McKinley Park parking lot

The 22-year-old was in a parking lot in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Jennifer Hudson daytime talk show in the works: report

A test episode, shot on Ellen DeGeneres’ set, is said to be part of the Chicago singer’s pitch to TV stations.

By Darel Jevens

Struggling Bears coach Matt Nagy faces all-time great in Steelers’ Mike Tomlin

Tomlin has excelled in his specialty (defense), while Nagy has sputtered in his (offense). By delivering what the Steelers hoped to get when they hired him, he has made them a perennial contender for 15 seasons.

By Jason Lieser