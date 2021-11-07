No bail for man charged with shooting Bensenville police officer

Bail was denied Sunday for a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a Bensenville police officer eight times over the weekend in the western suburb.

Kiante Tyler, of Bensenville, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm, according to the Dupage County state’s attorney office.

Just after midnight Saturday an officer responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South York Road, the state's attorney office said.

An officer was speaking with Tyler at the scene when Tyler allegedly opened fire, striking the officer eight times, the state’s attorney office said.

The injured officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he underwent surgery for “extensive” injuries, according to the state’s attorney's office and Bensenville police chief Daniel Schulze.

Tyler allegedly surrendered to another officer several minutes after the shooting. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6.