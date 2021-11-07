 clock menu more-arrow no yes
5 critically injured in van, pickup truck crash on South Side

The crash happened in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue. One of the vehicles ran a red light, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Five people were critically injured in a crash Nov. 7, 2021, on the South Side.
Chicago Fire Department

Five people were critically injured after a U-Haul van and a pickup truck collided Sunday night on the South Side.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials. One of the vehicles ran a red light, fire officials said.

Five people were hospitalized in critical condition, fire officials said.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

