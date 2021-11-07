5 critically injured in van, pickup truck crash on South Side

Five people were critically injured after a U-Haul van and a pickup truck collided Sunday night on the South Side.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials. One of the vehicles ran a red light, fire officials said.

EMS plan 1 major traffic crash. U haul van and pickup truck. Five critical transports. 74th Ashland. One vehicle said to have run the right light. pic.twitter.com/oZdOODy8x7 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 8, 2021

Five people were hospitalized in critical condition, fire officials said.

Authorities have not released any additional information.