Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be aware that you are high visibility, and that others seem to know personal details about your private life. (Oh yes.) Fortunately, you might have some innovative ideas to bounce off your boss? Or conversely, someone in authority might surprise you? Stay flexible so you can jump in either direction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans might be canceled or delayed. Or instead, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so? Surprising news from afar might catch you off guard. You might also meet someone unusual or from a different culture. Be open to unexpected change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re in work mode, which is a good thing. In fact, you are busting your buns, which is why you’re delegating to others. Meanwhile, this is a pretty good money day for you. Gifts and goodies can come your way. However, check banking details to avoid a surprise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be tolerant and cooperative. (Hey, no biggie.) Meanwhile, someone close to you might throw you a curveball. Get ready. Sports and social occasions promise fun times!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your focus continues on home and family. Nevertheless, your work routine will be interrupted. Mixed-up communications, lost information or computer glitches are possible. (Yikes!) Fortunately, this is small potatoes. (Les pommes de terre frites.) This week it’s easy to get along with coworkers.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a busy, fast-paced week full of errands and short trips. Today social invitations and diversions might catch you off guard. Parents should be extra vigilant about their kids because this is a mildly accident-prone day for them. Guard against sports accidents as well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Money-making ideas and thoughts about your possessions are on your mind this week. Meanwhile, today something will interrupt your home routine. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. A little spat at breakfast? Be patient because you like to keep the peace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s all about you because the sun, Mercury and Mars are in your sign! You rock! However, today is a mildly accident-prone day. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Expect a few glitches or surprises. (Maybe, a genius-like idea?) Enjoy and appreciate your daily surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Continue to keep a low profile because this is what you prefer right now. Nevertheless, be aware that something unexpected might affect your money, cash flow or your possessions. You might find money; you might lose money. Guard what you own against loss, theft or damage.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day for you because the moon is in your sign. Admittedly, this heightens your emotions; nevertheless, it also means the universe owes you a favor. (Yay!) Your luck is a little bit better than everyone else’s. Stay flexible because a surprise might occur.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You make a fabulous impression on others, especially bosses and VIPs this week. Everyone loves you! (This is the week to make your pitch.) Meanwhile, today, you feel apprehensive or restless about something going on behind the scenes. Stay chill.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel and a chance to broaden your horizons are tops on your menu for this week. No question. Meanwhile, relations with friends, especially creative, artistic types will go well. In fact, a friend (or a member of a group) might surprise you today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Alfre Woodard (1952) shares your birthday. You are an analytical person who has determination and focus. Because you have your own strong approach to things, self-employment is ideal for you. You have amazing persistence. Service to others and personal possibilities are your theme this year. Grab every chance to travel and expand your experiences.