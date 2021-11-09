 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

A big buck in Cook County: A rare chance to bowhunt deer on the edges of Chicago

Mike Shine came through again with a big buck from one of the rare spots in Cook County where bowhunting can be done.

By Dale Bowman
Mike Shine with a good buck arrowed in a rare hunting spot in Cook County. Provided photo
Mike Shine with a good buck arrowed in a rare hunting spot in Cook County.
Provided

Mike Shine knows some of the rare deer hunting spots left in Cook County.

On Thursday, it paid off when he arrowed a buck with a quartering shot after it was making a rub.

“Only around 140 inches, but the one of the coolest bucks I ever harvested,180 pounds dressed,” he messaged.

For some of us, 140 inches would not only be “one of the coolest bucks” but it would be the Buck of our Lifetime.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when time is right. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors

The Latest

City Council member demands broader solution to homelessness in Chicago

A City Council committee agreed to extend an alternative housing deal with a downtown hotel through the winter. But Ald. Walter Burnett said more needs to be done. "If we don’t do anything soon to help these folks, they’re just gonna take liberties and sleep in our backyards."

By Fran Spielman

Man shot dead during argument in Humboldt Park liquor store

The man was inside Midtown Market and Liquor, at 3855 W. Division St., when he got into an argument with two male suspects.

By Sun-Times Wire

Kyle Rittenhouse shot first man at close range: Pathologist

Dr. Doug Kelley was one of the last witnesses for the state before prosecutors rested their murder case after 5 1/2 days of testimony that were aimed at portraying Rittenhouse as the aggressor but often bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense.

By Associated Press

Man fatally stabbed in Englewood; 1 in custody

Walter Nelson, 58, was stabbed in the abdomen about 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Ada Street, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Could judge order Heather Mack released? Experts say odds are slim

The burden will be on Mack’s lawyers to convince the judge that arrangements can be made to protect the community from Mack and ensure her appearance at court hearings.

By Jon Seidel

Aaron Rodgers says he takes responsibility for ‘misleading’ comments about his vaccine status

"I shared an opinion that is polarizing," Rodgers said Tuesday. "... But at the end I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about."

By USA TODAY SPORTS