A big buck in Cook County: A rare chance to bowhunt deer on the edges of Chicago

Mike Shine knows some of the rare deer hunting spots left in Cook County.

On Thursday, it paid off when he arrowed a buck with a quartering shot after it was making a rub.

“Only around 140 inches, but the one of the coolest bucks I ever harvested,180 pounds dressed,” he messaged.

For some of us, 140 inches would not only be “one of the coolest bucks” but it would be the Buck of our Lifetime.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when time is right.

