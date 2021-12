A man died Tuesday after he fell from a CTA train platform in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 8:40 p.m., the man, believed to be in his mid-thirties, fell over the railing while attempting to go down a Blue Line platform in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue, and fell about thirty feet to the street below, Chicago police said.

He was brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He is believed to have been intoxicated, police said.