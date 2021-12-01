 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Abimbola Osundairo takes stand against Jussie Smollett

Wearing a black turtle neck sweater dark pants gold chain around his neck large gold watch, Abimbola Osundairo started answering questions from Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

By Matthew Hendrickson Updated
Abimbola Osundairo walks to the courtroom during the Jussie Smollett trial Wednesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Abimbola Osundairo walks to the courtroom during the Jussie Smollett trial Wednesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

One of the brothers who said he was recruited by Jussie Smollett to stage a hate crime has taken the stand Wednesday against the former “Empire actor.”

Wearing a black turtle neck sweater dark pants gold chain around his neck large gold watch, Abimbola Osundairo, 28, started answering questions from Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

Osundairo, who worked as an extra in Spike Lee’s “Chi-raq” and met Smollett while doing extra work on “Empire” in 2017, said the two “would go to the club, to the strip club, I’ve been to a concert of his. We would also go to a bathhouse.”

Osundairo soon started procuring drugs for Smollett and Smollett would help him with his acting.

“Weed. cocaine and molly … ecstasy,” Osundairo, of Lake View said. “We became good friends. I would say I would call him my brother.”

Earlier, two Chicago police detectives testified that Smollett identified one of his attackers as white.

But when Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo were arrested in February, he changed his story and said the man was “pale skinned,” Detective Robert Graves said.

Graves said when he confronted the former “Empire” actor about the discrepancy, he said, “Well, he acted like he was white by what he said.”

Of the Osundairo brothers, Smollett later said, it “can’t be them, they’re Black as sin.”

With his mother, Janet Smollett, on his right arm and flanked by other family members and supporters, former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday.
With his mother, Janet Smollett, on his right arm and flanked by other family members and supporters, former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Smollett, who is Black and gay, said as he was returning to his Streeterville apartment building after a stop at a Subway sandwich shop on Jan. 29, 2019, when he heard someone yell “Empire n*****, Empire f*****,” Graves’ partner, Detective Kimberly Murray, told jurors on the third day of the trial.

“What the f*** you say to me,” Murray said Smollett told her he replied.

“This is MAGA country,” Smollett said one of his two attackers yelled, along with a racial slur, before he was pummeled to the ground, Murray said.

Smollett said he could tell one of his attackers was white because he could see the attacker’s skin and part of his nose behind a ski mask he was wearing, testified Murray, the first detective to interview Smollett at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Smollett also told Murray he received a homophobic phone call and a letter with a picture of stick figure with a noose around its neck days before he said he was assaulted.

But he declined to give his cellphone to police when they wanted to further investigate.

He also declined to have his medical records released or submit a DNA sample, Graves and Murray said.

“He said he wanted his privacy and he didn’t want the information to be leaked out.” Graves said.

Graves said in his 30 years as a detective he knew of only one crime victim who had ever refused to provide their cellphone to investigators to help with an investigation.

Graves then stood and extended his finger toward Smollett seated at the defense table.

“Mr. Smollett is the only one,” he said.

Murray said that Smollett had provided her several phone numbers of people he had recently talked to, including his trainer, but he never identified the trainer by his name: Abimbola Osundairo.

Smollett said would press charges against the brothers but never did, Graves testified, but Smollett never did.

About 90 minutes after the interview, the actor texted Abimbola Osundairo a message of support.

“Brother…. I love you. i stand with you. I know 1000% you and your brother did nothing wrong and never would. I am making a statement so everyone else knows. They will not get away with this. Please hit me when they let you go. I’m behind you fully,” Smollett wrote.

Smollett has never released a statement absolving either brother of the attack.

“Is it fair to say Mr. Smollett lied to you during your reinterview on Feb. 14?” Special Prosecutor Sean Weiber asked Graves.

“Yes,” Graves replied.

In This Stream

A timeline of Jussie Smollett’s reported attack, its investigation, and subsequent lawsuits

View all 82 stories

Next Up In Jussie Smollett

The Latest

Afternoon Edition: Dec. 1, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Satchel Price

Chicago man who declared ‘we are patriots’ charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Lawrence Ligas is at least the 18th individual from Illinois charged in connection with the Capitol breach that interrupted the Electoral College vote count and led to the arrests of hundreds of people across the country.

By Jon Seidel

40 years on, the battle against the AIDS epidemic is now focused on ending it

City leaders and activists shared stories and hopes Wednesday on World AIDS Day at the soon-to-be-completed AIDS Garden Chicago.

By Stefano Esposito

The only surprise about Brian Kelly’s move from Notre Dame to LSU is the public outrage

Why would anyone be shocked that a college football coach was looking out for No. 1?

By Rick Morrissey

U.S. reports 1st case of Omicron variant in traveler who returned from South Africa

The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned to California from South Africa on Nov. 22.

By Associated Press

Alec Baldwin: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’

In ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, actor says he has ‘no idea’ how live round got into the gun that went off, killing a cinematographer.

By Associated Press