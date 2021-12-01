Abimbola Osundairo takes stand against Jussie Smollett

One of the brothers who said he was recruited by Jussie Smollett to stage a hate crime has taken the stand Wednesday against the former “Empire actor.”

Wearing a black turtle neck sweater dark pants gold chain around his neck large gold watch, Abimbola Osundairo, 28, started answering questions from Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

Osundairo, who worked as an extra in Spike Lee’s “Chi-raq” and met Smollett while doing extra work on “Empire” in 2017, said the two “would go to the club, to the strip club, I’ve been to a concert of his. We would also go to a bathhouse.”

Osundairo soon started procuring drugs for Smollett and Smollett would help him with his acting.

“Weed. cocaine and molly … ecstasy,” Osundairo, of Lake View said. “We became good friends. I would say I would call him my brother.”

Earlier, two Chicago police detectives testified that Smollett identified one of his attackers as white.

But when Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo were arrested in February, he changed his story and said the man was “pale skinned,” Detective Robert Graves said.

Graves said when he confronted the former “Empire” actor about the discrepancy, he said, “Well, he acted like he was white by what he said.”

Of the Osundairo brothers, Smollett later said, it “can’t be them, they’re Black as sin.”

Smollett, who is Black and gay, said as he was returning to his Streeterville apartment building after a stop at a Subway sandwich shop on Jan. 29, 2019, when he heard someone yell “Empire n*****, Empire f*****,” Graves’ partner, Detective Kimberly Murray, told jurors on the third day of the trial.

“What the f*** you say to me,” Murray said Smollett told her he replied.

“This is MAGA country,” Smollett said one of his two attackers yelled, along with a racial slur, before he was pummeled to the ground, Murray said.

Smollett said he could tell one of his attackers was white because he could see the attacker’s skin and part of his nose behind a ski mask he was wearing, testified Murray, the first detective to interview Smollett at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Smollett also told Murray he received a homophobic phone call and a letter with a picture of stick figure with a noose around its neck days before he said he was assaulted.

But he declined to give his cellphone to police when they wanted to further investigate.

He also declined to have his medical records released or submit a DNA sample, Graves and Murray said.

“He said he wanted his privacy and he didn’t want the information to be leaked out.” Graves said.

Graves said in his 30 years as a detective he knew of only one crime victim who had ever refused to provide their cellphone to investigators to help with an investigation.

Graves then stood and extended his finger toward Smollett seated at the defense table.

“Mr. Smollett is the only one,” he said.

Murray said that Smollett had provided her several phone numbers of people he had recently talked to, including his trainer, but he never identified the trainer by his name: Abimbola Osundairo.

Smollett said would press charges against the brothers but never did, Graves testified, but Smollett never did.

About 90 minutes after the interview, the actor texted Abimbola Osundairo a message of support.

“Brother…. I love you. i stand with you. I know 1000% you and your brother did nothing wrong and never would. I am making a statement so everyone else knows. They will not get away with this. Please hit me when they let you go. I’m behind you fully,” Smollett wrote.

Smollett has never released a statement absolving either brother of the attack.

“Is it fair to say Mr. Smollett lied to you during your reinterview on Feb. 14?” Special Prosecutor Sean Weiber asked Graves.

“Yes,” Graves replied.